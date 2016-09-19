US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat as banks gain, Apple weighs

NEW YORK, Sept 19 A see-saw session on Wall Street on Monday ended little changed, with gains in big bank stocks offsetting a drag from Apple, as investors braced for the Federal Reserve meeting later this week.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 3.77 points, or 0.02 percent, to 18,120.03, the S&P 500 lost 0.02 points, or -0 percent, to 2,139.14 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.54 points, or 0.18 percent, to 5,235.03. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)