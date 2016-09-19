US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat as banks gain, Apple weighs

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
NEW YORK, Sept 19 A see-saw session on Wall Street on Monday ended little changed, with gains in big bank stocks offsetting a drag from Apple, as investors braced for the Federal Reserve meeting later this week.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 3.77 points, or 0.02 percent, to 18,120.03, the S&P 500 lost 0.02 points, or -0 percent, to 2,139.14 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.54 points, or 0.18 percent, to 5,235.03. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.