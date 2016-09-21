US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies as Fed holds fire on rates

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Wall Street racked up gains on Wednesday, and the Nasdaq closed at a record high, after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, for now leaving intact the low-rate environment that has helped underpin the bull market.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 163.81 points, or 0.9 percent, to 18,293.77, the S&P 500 gained 23.34 points, or 1.09 percent, to 2,163.1 and the Nasdaq Composite added 53.83 points, or 1.03 percent, to 5,295.18. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
