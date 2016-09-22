US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends Fed rally, led by big tech names

NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday, led by big tech names, building on gains from a day earlier that were fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to stand pat on interest rates.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 97.8 points, or 0.53 percent, to 18,391.5, the S&P 500 gained 13.91 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,177.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 44.34 points, or 0.84 percent, to 5,339.52. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)