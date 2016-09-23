US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as Apple, energy shares weigh

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
NEW YORK, Sept 23 Wall Street retreated on Friday as lower oil prices weighed on energy shares and Facebook and Apple declined, but major indexes still posted gains for the week.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 129.03 points, or 0.7 percent, to 18,263.43, the S&P 500 lost 12.38 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,164.8 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.78 points, or 0.63 percent, to 5,305.75. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.