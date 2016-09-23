US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as Apple, energy shares weigh

NEW YORK, Sept 23 Wall Street retreated on Friday as lower oil prices weighed on energy shares and Facebook and Apple declined, but major indexes still posted gains for the week.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 129.03 points, or 0.7 percent, to 18,263.43, the S&P 500 lost 12.38 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,164.8 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.78 points, or 0.63 percent, to 5,305.75. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)