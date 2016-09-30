US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street climbs as banks bounce

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
NEW YORK, Sept 30 Wall Street rallied on Friday, lifted by a surge in Deutsche Bank shares and financial stocks after concerns eased about the health of the German bank.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 164.63 points, or 0.91 percent, to 18,308.08, the S&P 500 gained 17.09 points, or 0.79 percent, to 2,168.22 and the Nasdaq Composite added 42.85 points, or 0.81 percent, to 5,312.00. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
