版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 1日 星期六 04:03 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street climbs as banks bounce

NEW YORK, Sept 30 Wall Street rallied on Friday, lifted by a surge in Deutsche Bank shares and financial stocks after concerns eased about the health of the German bank.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 164.63 points, or 0.91 percent, to 18,308.08, the S&P 500 gained 17.09 points, or 0.79 percent, to 2,168.22 and the Nasdaq Composite added 42.85 points, or 0.81 percent, to 5,312.00. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐