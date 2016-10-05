US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains on energy, financials boost

NEW YORK Oct 5 Stocks on Wall Street rose Wednesday, led by the energy sector as oil prices rallied and as financials gained on the increasing likelihood of an interest rate hike after strong economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 111.25 points, or 0.61 percent, to 18,279.7, the S&P 500 gained 9.18 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,159.67 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.36 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,316.02. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)