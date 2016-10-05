US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains on energy, financials boost

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK Oct 5 Stocks on Wall Street rose Wednesday, led by the energy sector as oil prices rallied and as financials gained on the increasing likelihood of an interest rate hike after strong economic data.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 111.25 points, or 0.61 percent, to 18,279.7, the S&P 500 gained 9.18 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,159.67 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.36 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,316.02. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: