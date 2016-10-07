版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips following sterling's fall

NEW YORK Oct 7 U.S. stocks ended down slightly on Friday as a drop in the British pound injected volatility to markets, while a weaker-than-expected jobs report was not enough to derail expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike before the end of the year.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 28.42 points, or 0.16 percent, to 18,240.08, the S&P 500 had lost 7.03 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,153.74 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 14.45 points, or 0.27 percent, to 5,292.41. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

