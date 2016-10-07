US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips following sterling's fall

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
NEW YORK Oct 7 U.S. stocks ended down slightly on Friday as a drop in the British pound injected volatility to markets, while a weaker-than-expected jobs report was not enough to derail expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike before the end of the year.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 28.42 points, or 0.16 percent, to 18,240.08, the S&P 500 had lost 7.03 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,153.74 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 14.45 points, or 0.27 percent, to 5,292.41. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage:
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar Source text: http://bit.ly/2imb1O6 Further company coverage: