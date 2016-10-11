US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street sells off on weak earnings, election uncertainty

Oct 11 Wall Street sold off on Tuesday as disappointing corporate reports gave a sour tone to the start of earnings season and investors digested possible changing dynamics for the upcoming U.S. elections.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 197.27 points, or 1.08 percent, to 18,131.77, the S&P 500 lost 26.82 points, or 1.24 percent, to 2,136.84 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 81.89 points, or 1.54 percent, to 5,246.79. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)