US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed in wake of Fed minutes

NEW YORK Oct 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones
industrial average indexes ended Wednesday's session with slight
gains as expectations for timing on a rate hike timing were
largely unchanged after minutes from the most recent meeting of
the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 15.54 points,
or 0.09 percent, to 18,144.2, the S&P 500 gained 2.45
points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,139.18 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 7.77 points, or 0.15 percent, to 5,239.02.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)