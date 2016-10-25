US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on round of soft earnings

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
NEW YORK Oct 25 U.S. stocks slipped from two-week highs on Tuesday as results and forecasts from companies in various sectors, including housing and consumer products, failed to live up to expectations.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 53.14 points, or 0.29 percent, to 18,169.89, the S&P 500 lost 8.13 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,143.2 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.43 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,283.40. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
