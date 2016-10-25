US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on round of soft earnings

NEW YORK Oct 25 U.S. stocks slipped from two-week highs on Tuesday as results and forecasts from companies in various sectors, including housing and consumer products, failed to live up to expectations.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 53.14 points, or 0.29 percent, to 18,169.89, the S&P 500 lost 8.13 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,143.2 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.43 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,283.40. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)