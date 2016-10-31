版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St flat after M&A flurry, election uncertainty

NEW YORK Oct 31 Wall Street ended barely changed on Monday as investors digested the latest large-scale corporate mergers as well as the most recent twist in a tumultuous U.S. presidential election.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 18.22 points, or 0.1 percent, to 18,142.97, the S&P 500 lost 0.17 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,126.24 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.97 points, or 0.02 percent, to 5,189.14. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

