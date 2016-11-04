版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 falls for 9th straight session

NEW YORK Nov 4 The S&P 500 ended lower on Friday for a ninth straight day, the longest losing streak for the benchmark index in more than 35 years, as investors stayed on edge just ahead of an uncertain U.S. election.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 41.84 points, or 0.23 percent, to 17,888.83, the S&P 500 lost 3.44 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,085.22 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.04 points, or 0.24 percent, to 5,046.37. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Dan Grebler)

