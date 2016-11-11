US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends at record high; indexes post sharp gains for week

NEW YORK Nov 11 The Dow Jones industrial
average closed at a record high on Friday, extending a rally
after Donald Trump's unexpected victory in the U.S. presidential
election.
Indexes also posted sharp gains for the week, with the Dow
registering its biggest weekly percentage increase since
December 2011.
Based on the latest data, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 38.62 points, or 0.21 percent, to 18,846.5, the
S&P 500 had lost 3.16 points, or 0.15 percent, to
2,164.32 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 28.32
points, or 0.54 percent, to 5,237.11.
