US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends at record high; indexes post sharp gains for week

NEW YORK Nov 11 The Dow Jones industrial average closed at a record high on Friday, extending a rally after Donald Trump's unexpected victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Indexes also posted sharp gains for the week, with the Dow registering its biggest weekly percentage increase since December 2011.

Based on the latest data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 38.62 points, or 0.21 percent, to 18,846.5, the S&P 500 had lost 3.16 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,164.32 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 28.32 points, or 0.54 percent, to 5,237.11. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)