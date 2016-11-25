版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St hit record highs as consumer staples, techs gain

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 25 Wall Street's three main indexes closed at record highs on Friday, helped by gains in consumer staples and technology stocks as investors hunted for bargains in a post-election rally.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 68.96 points, or 0.36 percent, to 19,152.14, the S&P 500 gained 8.61 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,213.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.24 points, or 0.34 percent, to 5,398.92. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Chris Reese)

