版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 05:05 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St up as data points to strong economy

NEW YORK Dec 5 Wall Street rose on Monday, with the Dow industrials setting fresh record highs, as services sector data gave further evidence of strength in the domestic economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 45.82 points, or 0.24 percent, to 19,216.24, the S&P 500 gained 12.76 points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,204.71 and the Nasdaq Composite added 53.24 points, or 1.01 percent, to 5,308.89. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐