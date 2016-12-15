US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St advances as bank shares climb

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Dec 15 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, led by gains in bank shares, a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in nearly a decade.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 59.59 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,852.12, the S&P 500 gained 8.74 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,262.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.18 points, or 0.37 percent, to 5,456.86. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.