US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Geopolitical turmoil keeps Wall St in check

NEW YORK Dec 19 U.S. stocks extended a recent rally on Monday but finished the session short of earlier gains after several people were killed by a truck driven into a Christmas market in Germany.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 40.13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,883.54, the S&P 500 gained 4.46 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,262.53 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.28 points, or 0.37 percent, to 5,457.44.

Earlier, indexes had pared gains after the Russian ambassador to Turkey was shot dead in Ankara. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by James Dalgleish)

