US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges lower as bank shares fall

BRIEF-PharmaMar, Eczacıbaşı sign licensing agreement for Aplidin in Turkey
* Announced licensing agreement with Eczacibaşi Group to commercialize marine-derived anticancer drug Aplidin (Plitidepsin) in Turkey
NEW YORK Dec 29 Wall Street closed slightly lower on Thursday as bank shares declined in quiet holiday trading as traders looked to position for the new year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.14 points, or 0.07 percent, to 19,820.54, the S&P 500 lost 0.56 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,249.36 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.47 points, or 0.12 percent, to 5,432.09. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Announced licensing agreement with Eczacibaşi Group to commercialize marine-derived anticancer drug Aplidin (Plitidepsin) in Turkey
SANTIAGO, May 25 Chilean retailer Cencosud has initiated the legal process to build a large real estate and commercial project in Argentina in what would be the company's debut in homebuilding, a local newspaper reported on Thursday.
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices)