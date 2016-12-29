US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges lower as bank shares fall

NEW YORK Dec 29 Wall Street closed slightly lower on Thursday as bank shares declined in quiet holiday trading as traders looked to position for the new year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.14 points, or 0.07 percent, to 19,820.54, the S&P 500 lost 0.56 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,249.36 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.47 points, or 0.12 percent, to 5,432.09. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)