版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 05:10 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises, Dow inches closer to 20,000

NEW YORK Jan 4 U.S. shares ended higher on Wednesday after minutes from the Fed's December meeting showed policymakers were concerned that quicker economic growth under President-elect Donald Trump could require faster interest-rate increases to limit inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60.4 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,942.16, the S&P 500 gained 12.92 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,270.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.92 points, or 0.88 percent, to 5,477.01. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐