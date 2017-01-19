版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls ahead of inauguration

NEW YORK Jan 19 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, led by declines in utilities and energy shares, with investors cautious ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72.53 points, or 0.37 percent, to 19,732.19, the S&P 500 lost 8.21 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,263.68 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.57 points, or 0.28 percent, to 5,540.08. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
