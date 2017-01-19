US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls ahead of inauguration

BRIEF-Hotel Casino Management reports 5.77 pct stake in Eldorado Resorts
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
NEW YORK Jan 19 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, led by declines in utilities and energy shares, with investors cautious ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72.53 points, or 0.37 percent, to 19,732.19, the S&P 500 lost 8.21 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,263.68 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.57 points, or 0.28 percent, to 5,540.08. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Sun Communities Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock