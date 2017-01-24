US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq end at record highs; financials a boost

NEW YORK Jan 24 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq set record highs on Tuesday in a broad rally led by gains in financial and technology stocks.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 113.07 points, or 0.57 percent, to 19,912.92, the S&P 500 gained 14.87 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,280.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.01 points, or 0.86 percent, to 5,600.96. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)