US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq end at record highs; financials a boost

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
* Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
NEW YORK Jan 24 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq set record highs on Tuesday in a broad rally led by gains in financial and technology stocks.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 113.07 points, or 0.57 percent, to 19,912.92, the S&P 500 gained 14.87 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,280.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.01 points, or 0.86 percent, to 5,600.96. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: