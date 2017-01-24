版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 05:05 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq end at record highs; financials a boost

NEW YORK Jan 24 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq set record highs on Tuesday in a broad rally led by gains in financial and technology stocks.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 113.07 points, or 0.57 percent, to 19,912.92, the S&P 500 gained 14.87 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,280.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.01 points, or 0.86 percent, to 5,600.96. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
