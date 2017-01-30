US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow suffer biggest drop of 2017

NEW YORK Jan 30 The S&P 500 and the Dow on Monday posted their largest drop so far in 2017 as investors worried that a curb on immigration ordered by Donald Trump was a reminder that some of the U.S. president's policies are not market-friendly.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 122.65 points, or 0.61 percent, to 19,971.13, the S&P 500 lost 13.8 points, or 0.60 percent, to 2,280.89 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 47.07 points, or 0.83 percent, to 5,613.71. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)