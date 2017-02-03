版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 4日 星期六 05:03 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street gains as financials surge

NEW YORK Feb 3 U.S. stocks climbed on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing just short of a record high, boosted by gains in financial shares as President Donald Trump moved ahead with deregulation action and by a strong payrolls report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 185.52 points, or 0.93 percent, to end at 20,070.43, the S&P 500 gained 16.43 points, or 0.72 percent, to 2,297.28 and the Nasdaq Composite added 30.57 points, or 0.54 percent, to 5,666.77. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐