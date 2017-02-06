US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips as oil prices weigh on energy sector

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK Feb 6 U.S. stocks fell on Monday, led lower by the energy sector as oil prices dropped, while investors awaited the next run of major earnings reports and sought further clarity on President Donald Trump's economic policies.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18.29 points, or 0.09 percent, to 20,053.17, the S&P 500 lost 4.87 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,292.55 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.21 points, or 0.06 percent, to 5,663.55. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.