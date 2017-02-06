版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 05:02 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips as oil prices weigh on energy sector

NEW YORK Feb 6 U.S. stocks fell on Monday, led lower by the energy sector as oil prices dropped, while investors awaited the next run of major earnings reports and sought further clarity on President Donald Trump's economic policies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18.29 points, or 0.09 percent, to 20,053.17, the S&P 500 lost 4.87 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,292.55 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.21 points, or 0.06 percent, to 5,663.55. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
