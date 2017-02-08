US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes little changed; banks weigh on Dow

NEW YORK Feb 8 The S&P 500 ended slightly higher on Wednesday as investors digested mixed earnings reports, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped as bank stocks weighed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 35.95 points, or 0.18 percent, to 20,054.34, the S&P 500 gained 1.57 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,294.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.24 points, or 0.15 percent, to 5,682.45, a record. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)