版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 05:03 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes little changed; banks weigh on Dow

NEW YORK Feb 8 The S&P 500 ended slightly higher on Wednesday as investors digested mixed earnings reports, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped as bank stocks weighed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 35.95 points, or 0.18 percent, to 20,054.34, the S&P 500 gained 1.57 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,294.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.24 points, or 0.15 percent, to 5,682.45, a record. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐