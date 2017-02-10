版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes higher on energy lift

NEW YORK Feb 10 Wall Street's main stock indexes rose to fresh all-time closing highs as a spike in oil prices supported energy shares and investors renewed their optimism about President Donald Trump's economic agenda.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 98.48 points, or 0.49 percent, to 20,270.88, the S&P 500 gained 8.28 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,316.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.95 points, or 0.33 percent, to 5,734.13. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
