US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes higher on energy lift

Nikkei rises as strong-yen trend pauses; SoftBank surges
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
NEW YORK Feb 10 Wall Street's main stock indexes rose to fresh all-time closing highs as a spike in oil prices supported energy shares and investors renewed their optimism about President Donald Trump's economic agenda.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 98.48 points, or 0.49 percent, to 20,270.88, the S&P 500 gained 8.28 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,316.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.95 points, or 0.33 percent, to 5,734.13. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
* Says initial public offering of 6.25 million shares priced at $12.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingTree announces pricing of $265 million of convertible senior notes due 2022