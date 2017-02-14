US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St hits records, Fed comments boost bank stocks

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 Major U.S. stock indexes established record highs on Tuesday, led by bank stocks after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said it would be unwise to wait too long to raise interest rates.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91.43 points, or 0.45 percent, to 20,503.59, the S&P 500 gained 9.21 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,337.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.62 points, or 0.32 percent, to 5,782.57. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
* Favours growth through acquisition, not greenfield investment (Adds quotes, detail, CHAM dateline)