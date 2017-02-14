版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St hits records, Fed comments boost bank stocks

Feb 14 Major U.S. stock indexes established record highs on Tuesday, led by bank stocks after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said it would be unwise to wait too long to raise interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91.43 points, or 0.45 percent, to 20,503.59, the S&P 500 gained 9.21 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,337.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.62 points, or 0.32 percent, to 5,782.57. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
