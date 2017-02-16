US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 dips as energy, financials weigh

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
NEW YORK Feb 16 The S&P 500 dipped on Thursday, weighed down by the energy sector and financials, which snapped a five-session winning streak.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.18 points, or 0.04 percent, to close at 20,620.04, the S&P 500 lost 2.02 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,347.23 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.54 points, or 0.08 percent, to 5,814.90. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by James Dalgleish)
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results