公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 05:06 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 dips as energy, financials weigh

NEW YORK Feb 16 The S&P 500 dipped on Thursday, weighed down by the energy sector and financials, which snapped a five-session winning streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.18 points, or 0.04 percent, to close at 20,620.04, the S&P 500 lost 2.02 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,347.23 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.54 points, or 0.08 percent, to 5,814.90. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by James Dalgleish)
