US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 dips in wake of Fed minutes; Dow rises

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
NEW YORK Feb 22 The S&P 500 ended modestly weaker on Wednesday, holding losses after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting kept alive a potential near-term rate hike, while DuPont shares helped the Dow eke out an all-time high for a ninth straight session.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.61 points, or 0.15 percent, to 20,774.61, the S&P 500 lost 2.69 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,362.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.32 points, or 0.09 percent, to 5,860.63. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.