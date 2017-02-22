版本:
2017年 2月 23日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 dips in wake of Fed minutes; Dow rises

NEW YORK Feb 22 The S&P 500 ended modestly weaker on Wednesday, holding losses after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting kept alive a potential near-term rate hike, while DuPont shares helped the Dow eke out an all-time high for a ninth straight session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.61 points, or 0.15 percent, to 20,774.61, the S&P 500 lost 2.69 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,362.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.32 points, or 0.09 percent, to 5,860.63. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
