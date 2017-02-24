US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street edges higher, Dow extends winning streak

BRIEF-Divestco says Q1 revenue rose 27 pct to C$4.0 mln
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $ 0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Feb 24 Wall Street edged higher on Friday, with the Dow extending its streak of record-setting gains to 11 days, as increases in utilities and other safety plays outweighed declines in financials.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.11 points, or 0.04 percent, to 20,819.43, the S&P 500 gained 3.37 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,367.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.80 points, or 0.17 percent, to 5,845.31. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
NEW YORK, May 24 Five men, including a Washington political consultant and a federal employee, were criminally charged on Wednesday with engaging in an insider trading scheme based on leaks from within a federal healthcare agency.
* JELD-WEN holding Inc. Announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock