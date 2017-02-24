版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 25日 星期六 05:04 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street edges higher, Dow extends winning streak

NEW YORK Feb 24 Wall Street edged higher on Friday, with the Dow extending its streak of record-setting gains to 11 days, as increases in utilities and other safety plays outweighed declines in financials.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.11 points, or 0.04 percent, to 20,819.43, the S&P 500 gained 3.37 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,367.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.80 points, or 0.17 percent, to 5,845.31. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐