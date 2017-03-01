US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Trump speech, Fed talk catapult Dow past 21,000

BRIEF-Emerson Electric sees 2018 consolidated sales growth of about 9 to 10 pct
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
NEW YORK, March 1 The Dow blasted through the 21,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump's measured tone in his first speech to Congress lifted optimism and investors viewed a looming interest rate hike as a glass half full.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 303.31 points, or 1.46 percent, to 21,115.55, the S&P 500 gained 32.31 points, or 1.37 percent, to 2,395.95 and the Nasdaq Composite added 78.59 points, or 1.35 percent, to 5,904.03. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.