US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends flat as Yellen flags rate hike

NEW YORK, March 3 U.S. stocks ended flat on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled the central bank is set to raise interest rates this month if employment and other economic data hold up.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.06 points, or 0.01 percent, to 21,004.03, the S&P 500 gained 1.04 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,382.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.53 points, or 0.16 percent, to 5,870.75. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
