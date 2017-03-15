US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies as Fed raises rates, stays course

U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises in April
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months, as expected, but did not flag any plan to accelerate the pace of monetary tightening.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 112.73 points, or 0.54 percent, to 20,950.1, the S&P 500 gained 19.81 points, or 0.84 percent, to 2,385.26 and the Nasdaq Composite added 43.23 points, or 0.74 percent, to 5,900.05. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.