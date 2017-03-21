版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 04:07 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends sharply lower on fears of tax cut delays

NEW YORK, March 21 Wall Street fell sharply on Tuesday as investors worried that President Donald Trump will struggle to deliver promised tax cuts that propelled the market to record highs in recent months, with nervousness deepening ahead of a key healthcare vote.

The S&P 500 dropped more than 1 percent for the first time since October.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 237.71 points, or 1.14 percent, to 20,668.15, the S&P 500 lost 29.49 points, or 1.24 percent, to 2,343.98 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 107.70 points, or 1.83 percent, to 5,793.83. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐