US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends up slightly; eyes on Trump, healthcare

NEW YORK, March 22 The S&P 500 ended up slightly on Wednesday as investors focused on President Donald Trump's struggle to push through a healthcare bill and snapped up stocks after a steep drop the day before.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 6.84 points, or 0.03 percent, to 20,661.17, the S&P 500 had gained 4.43 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,348.45 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 27.82 points, or 0.48 percent, to 5,821.64. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
