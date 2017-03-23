US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks lower as health bill vote is delayed

NEW YORK, March 23 Wall Street edged lower on Thursday after lawmakers postponed a vote on a healthcare bill seen as President Donald Trump's first policy test.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.72 points, or 0.02 percent, to 20,656.58, the S&P 500 lost 2.49 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,345.96 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.95 points, or 0.07 percent, to 5,817.69.

The S&P rose as much as 0.45 percent and fell 0.27 percent at one point. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)