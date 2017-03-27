版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 04:07 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as 'Trump Trade' questioned

NEW YORK, March 27 The S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Monday, cutting earlier losses, while the Dow declined for an eighth consecutive session as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.74 points, or 0.22 percent, to 20,550.98, the S&P 500 lost 2.39 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,341.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.64 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,840.37. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐