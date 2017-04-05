US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down after Fed minutes

NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. stocks ended lower after a late afternoon reversal on Wednesday following signals from the Federal Reserve that it could change its bond investment policy this year, quenching a rally sparked by a strong private sector jobs report.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 41.02 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,648.22, the S&P 500 had lost 7.25 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,352.91 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 34.13 points, or 0.58 percent, to 5,864.48. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)