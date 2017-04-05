US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down after Fed minutes

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. stocks ended lower after a late afternoon reversal on Wednesday following signals from the Federal Reserve that it could change its bond investment policy this year, quenching a rally sparked by a strong private sector jobs report.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 41.02 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,648.22, the S&P 500 had lost 7.25 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,352.91 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 34.13 points, or 0.58 percent, to 5,864.48. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.