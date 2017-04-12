版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 04:04 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips on geopolitical woes; S&P 500 ends below key level

NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. stocks eased on Wednesday and the S&P 500 closed below a key technical level for the first time since Election Day, pressured by lingering geopolitical concerns and President Donald Trump's comments on the dollar and interest rates

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 61.12 points, or 0.3 percent, to 20,590.18, the S&P 500 lost 8.93 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,344.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.61 points, or 0.52 percent, to 5,836.16. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐