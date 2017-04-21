US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips ahead of French election

NEW YORK, April 21 U.S. stocks dipped on Friday as investors were cautious ahead of the first round of the closely-contested French presidential election, but the S&P 500 managed to notch its first weekly gain in three.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.95 points, or 0.15 percent, to 20,547.76, the S&P 500 lost 7.14 points, or 0.30 percent, to 2,348.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.26 points, or 0.11 percent, to 5,910.52.

For the week, the Dow gained 0.46 percent, the S&P added 0.85 percent and the Nasdaq added 1.8 percent, in the first weekly gain over the past three. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)