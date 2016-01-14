REPEAT-Buying the dips a bad market strategy so far in 2016

(Repeats item from Jan 13 with no change to text)
By David Gaffen
Jan 13 The U.S. stock market has put together 10
intraday rallies at the outset of 2016, and each one has failed
to hold its ground.
In most cases, the bounces came either at the beginning or
the very end of the day's trading, and the moves suggest many
investors still believe in "buying the dips," a trade that had
borne fruit throughout much of the post-crisis bull market.
That strategy hasn't worked in the early days of 2016, with
the two of the most dramatic reversals yet coming after failed
late-day rallies on Monday and Tuesday this week, both of which
stalled around the 1,950 level on the S&P 500.
Moreover, these abortive rebounds could be doing deeper
damage to the market by forestalling a capitulation moment, the
kind of deep downdraft that clears out losing positions and
forms a base from which the market can mount a lasting rally.
"Each day that passes, bullets are wasted creating more
losing positions, meaning there will be less ammunition when we
finally get capitulation, and it will probably occur at a lower
level than it otherwise would have," said Michael O'Rourke,
chief market strategist at JonesTrading in New York.
While the eight trading days so far this year have featured
10 such short-lived rebounds, the two this week on average were
roughly twice the size of most that came earlier, and their
failures led to two of the more notable thuds yet.
This week started with equities rebounding from Monday
afternoon's low, gaining 2.4 percent over a two-and-a-half-hour
stretch that included the first 20 minutes of trading on Tuesday
morning. The S&P 500 then fell back by 1.7 percent into Tuesday
afternoon.
The next rally again started at around 2:30 p.m. ET (1930
GMT) Tuesday, and generated a 1.9 percent rise that once again
stretched briefly into the following day's trading.
But when that updraft lost hold around 9:45 a.m. ET (1445
GMT) Wednesday, and the resulting swoon was the largest yet,
more than 3 percent from that early-morning high to leave the
S&P at its lowest since September by the closing bell.
The broad-market index is now down 7.5 percent since the
year began.
Investors say earnings reports may be the next catalyst that
would lift stocks, though Jack Ablin, chief investment officer
at BMO Private Bank, says most major markets may need to fall
another 10 percent before fair value is reached.
"Long-term big picture, it makes sense to buy the dips, but
I think in the near-term there's more downside risk than upside
potential at this point," he said.
DATE GAIN DURATION NEXT MOVE
Jan 4 0.8 pct 2 hours -0.6 pct
Jan 4-5* 1.4 pct 40 min -0.8 pct
Jan 5 0.70 pct 3 hrs 40 mkt close,
min -1.5 pct
next open
Jan 6 0.8 pct 1 hr 50 -1.2 pct
min
Jan 6 0.6 pct 50 min mkt close,
-1.8 pct
next open
Jan 7 1.1 pct 80 min -1.9 pct
Jan 7-8* 1.1 pct 30 min -1.4 pct
Jan 8 0.9 pct 50 min -2.5 pct
Jan 11-12* 2.4 pct 2 hrs 20 -1.7 pct
min
Jan 12-13* 1.9 pct 1 hr 50 -3.1 pct
min
* - Move stretched from end of one session into the next
(Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Alan Crosby)