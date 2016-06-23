Smallcap financials, consumer staples to lose weight after Russell remake

| NEW YORK, June 23
NEW YORK, June 23 When FTSE Russell refreshes
its indexes after the U.S. stock market close on Friday, shares
of hundreds of companies will see an impact as managers adjust
their portfolios to reflect new weightings in the widely
followed indexes.
In the Russell 2000 small company index, financial firms and
consumer staples companies will lose weighting, while materials
companies and producer durables will have a stronger role,
according to a preliminary analysis of the expected changes by
Wall Street analysts.
In the Russell 1000 large capitalization company index, the
most notable move is likely to be Apple Inc, whose
shares could fall further as they are set to lose their
weighting and be reclassified as a partial value stock.
Investors have about $850 billion tracking both the Russell
1000 and Russell 2000, according to Nicholas Colas, chief market
strategist at the ConvergEx Group in New York, with the majority
of that cash pegged to the smaller-cap names.
Roughly 400 stocks will be affected by the announcement,
either by being added to an index, removed from one or moving
from one index to another, according to analysts' expectations.
FTSE Russell reconstitutes its indexes just once a year.
While some active investors have attempted to jump out in
front of the announcement in years past, this year's trades may
be condensed to Friday as they wait for the so-called "Brexit"
vote to conclude.
"That is going to take front and center, so I assume volume
is going to be heavy in the morning around Brexit and the
afternoon volume is going to be really heavy due to
reconstitution," said Steven DeSanctis, SMIDcap strategist at
Jefferies in New York.
Smallcap financial Western Alliance Bancorp and
consumer staples company Casey's General Stores are
expected to move up to the Russell 1000. Western Alliance has
fallen 4.2 percent, while Casey's has shed 0.5 percent since
Russell announced its preliminary list on June 10.
Materials company Allegheny Technologies, which is
expected to move from the Russell 1000 to the Russell 2000, has
gained nearly 6 percent since the preliminary list was
published.
It is a "funny quirk" of the rebalancing trades that shares
of companies moving up to the large-cap index tend to do worse,
while companies moving down tend to rise, said Chad Dale,
director of Index and ETF Research at ITG in Toronto. That is
because so much more money follows the small-cap index.
Analysts at brokerage ConvergEx Group in New York anticipate
the weighting in the small-cap financials to decline
to 26.4 percent from 27.1 percent, while small-cap consumer
staples are expected to drop in weighting from 3.4
percent to 2.8 percent. Credit Suisse expects producer durables
to gain a weight of 0.9 percent and materials to gain 0.5
percent.
FTSE Russell did not make any major changes to its
methodology this year, though it did tweak the rule about the
growing number of companies sporting multiple share classes.
Russell will no longer include separate share classes if they
cannot meet the inclusion criteria, such as market cap, on a
stand-alone basis. The exception is Berkshire Hathaway,
due to the large spread in price - roughly over $218,000 -
between both classes of its shares.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Linda Stern and Dan
Grebler)