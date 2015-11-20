Endangered species on Wall Street: The stock split

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 20 The U.S. stock market has more
than tripled in value since its March 2009 lows but stock
splits, a tool favored by company management in prior boom
times, have yet to make a comeback.
Stock splits are a way for management teams to tempt retail
investors to buy a "hot" stock at a lower price.
For example, high-flying Apple Inc shares proved
much more popular at $100 each after a 7-for-1 split in June
2014 than they were at $700, even though their value, by all
measures, remained constant.
But now companies like Priceline, selling at a share price
near $1,300, and Amazon.com, which last split in 1999
and trades at about $660, are resisting similar moves.
The lack of enthusiasm for splits may be a sign of lower
confidence among management teams given today's lower growth
environment, and a trend towards stock buybacks.
"It's kind of gone out of fashion," said Stephen Massocca,
chief investment officer at Wedbush Equity Management LLC in San
Francisco.
With weaker earnings performance now than a decade ago,
managers may be unwilling to dilute the number of shares they
trade lest the split backfires and the share price becomes too
low to sustain solid trading and valuation metrics, analysts
say.
DILUTION CAUTION
A weak earnings quarter could look worse against diluted
shares, and companies with share prices that fall into low
single digit pricing could risk delisting - or be blocked from
selling their shares to margin buyers.
According to data from Standard & Poor's though Nov. 17,
there have only been 10 stock splits for S&P 500
components in 2015, down from the 83 registered in 2000. The
average stock price in the index has nearly doubled in that
time, from $43.12 in 2000 to $82.13.
Nike is set to become the eleventh component after
announcing a two-for-one split after the close on Thursday.
As the average stock price has risen, so have the number of
components with heftier prices, with 114 issues over $100 per
share compared with only 12 in 2000, yet companies remain
reluctant to split.
Priceline.com would seem a likely candidate for a split. In
the company's history, it has only executed a one-for-six
reverse split in June 2003 in an effort to prop up its stock
price.
Company spokeswoman Leslie Cafferty told Reuters Priceline
has "no immediate plans to split the stock but it's something we
look at from time to time," while adding they haven't felt the
need for a split to date.
BUYBACKS DOMINATE
Management teams now favor share buybacks as the preferred
corporate action as they serve to increase earnings per share
while putting to use large cash reserves.
FactSet Research data shows S&P 500 companies used 5.3
percent of their cash towards share repurchases in 2000. That
number has climbed up to 6.8 percent over the past four
quarters.
"Companies by and large, though constructive on guidance,
buybacks and earnings, at the board level, are tepid about
diluting the value of the shares on a per share basis," said
Peter Kenny, equity market strategist at Kenny & Co LLC, in
Denver. "It does speak to management caution."
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Linda Stern and
Andrew Hay)