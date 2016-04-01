Trading in eight stocks suspended for balance of trading day -NYSE ARCA

BRIEF-Chart announces acquisition of Hetsco
* Chart Industries Inc - acquired Hetsco, Inc., from global power equipment group, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 1 NYSE Arca has suspended trading in eight symbols for the balance of the trading day due to a technical issue, including Amazon.com and both classes of Alphabet Inc shares, according to an alert from the exchange.
The alert stated all orders have been canceled back to customers and a spokeswoman for the exchange confirmed it was not an April Fool's Day prank.
A spokesman for Nasdaq said the stocks can be trading on their exchange regardless of issues at another exchange.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Richmont achieves revised annual operational guidance and delivers record production
* Wex and OnDeck announce strategic partnership to offer financing to Wex small business customers