U.S. tech stock selloff leaves investors eyeing end of rally

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9 A steep drop in technology
stocks on Friday, led by Apple's worst plunge in 14 months, has
left investors concerned that a rally may be over for
high-flying Silicon Valley names that have pushed Wall Street to
record highs this year.
The S&P 500 information technology index dropped
2.73 percent, with Apple, Amazon.com and
Alphabet down more than 3 percent each and the Nasdaq
Composite losing 1.8 percent. The losses in just those
three stocks wiped out more than $68 billion in investor wealth.
"All you need is a spark. Everything has gotten pretty
expensive, multiples are very high. It doesn't take much to get
a decline started," said Stephen Massocca, senior vice president
at Wedbush Securities in San Francisco.
A cautious report on technology valuations from Goldman
Sachs helped ignite Friday's selling, as did a report from
Bloomberg News that upcoming iPhones will use modem chips with
slower download speeds than some rival smartphones.
But with the technology index up over 18 percent year to
date, some investors said the selloff boiled down to
straight-forward worries about valuations. They questioned
whether the technology sector's rally may be coming to an end.
"You have to be ready to make a sale if the momentum
changes," warned Phil Blancato, head of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset
Management in New York. "When it starts to erode, it could erode
very quickly."
The information technology index recently traded at 18.4
times expected earnings, the highest level since the 2008
financial crisis, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
Software company Cloudera tumbled 15.72 percent
after its earnings report, while Wall Street favorite Nvidia
Corp slumped 6.46 percent to $149.60 after short seller
Citron Research said the stock could trade back to $130.
The decline in Nvidia, by far the top-performing stock in
the S&P 500 over the past year, contributed to a 4.23 percent
drop in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, its worst
day in nearly a month. Over the past 12 months, Nvidia has
surged 216 percent.
Technology stocks are likely to remain under pressure until
second-quarter earnings reports provide a new potential
catalyst, predicted Wedbush trader Joel Kulina.
The sector showed signs of support late in Friday's session,
with the Nasdaq reducing some of an earlier 2.9-percent loss.
That reinforced some investors' expectations that the technology
rally still has legs.
"It signals that there's still money on the sidelines
waiting to come in and buy the dip," said Bucky Hellwig, senior
vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama.
"Money should come back into the stocks because investors are
still looking for growth."
