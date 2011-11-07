How not to time the market

Nov 7 When the Dow Jones Industrial Average
falls, rises, and falls again by triple digits, and when
August's outflow of nearly $40 billion from equity mutual funds
was the largest since October 2008, it's tempting for even
experienced investors to flee the stock market.
That could have been the right strategy if you were not
appropriately invested, but horrible if you were trying to time
the market. Why? You can't be sure when stock prices reach
their lows or highs for any market cycle - or how much it would
matter to have remained out when prices hit either.
Consider, for example, an analysis by T Rowe Price (TROW.O),
based on the S&P 500, a popular benchmark for measuring the
performance of the stock market: If you could have been fully
invested in the index from December 31, 1995 to December 31,
2010, your annual return would have averaged 6.76 percent based
only on the 500 stocks' prices - that is, excluding their
reinvested dividends (which are included in total returns).
If you had missed being in stocks on the market's 10 best
days of those 15 years, your average annual return would have
only been 1.93 percent. If you had missed the 20 best days,
your average annual return would have been minus 1.19
percent.
On the other hand, consider the findings of a Vanguard
research paper, which looked at S&P returns (averaging 5
percent annually and also excluding reinvested dividends)
during a much longer period, 1928-2008. Missing either the 20
worst or the 20 best trading days in the 81-year period would
have increased or decreased an investor's overall return by
approximately 50 percent, the report says.
For a real-life example of the risks and rewards inherent in
being in or out of the market in a single year, consider the
experience of Dr. Rajendra Prasad, a Long Beach,
California-based doctor, who started the Prasad Growth Fund
PRGRX.O in 1998 and guided the fund in 2008, a recession
year, to number one of 432 funds in the small-cap growth fund
category at Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.
He credits his market timing, as well as stock selection,
strategies for achieving the total return of minus 7.4 percent
that year, which was good enough to beat the S&P 500's minus
37.0 percent and Russell 2000 (Small-Cap) Growth Index's minus
38.5 percent by a country mile.
All of this, unfortunately, was a remote memory when the
fund's latest fiscal year ended last March 31, with a total
return of minus 37.5 percent, dropping to the bottom of its
Lipper peer group, while Russell's index was up 31.0 percent
and the S&P 500, 15.7 percent.
"I had been subscribing to a number of newsletters written
by some prominent financial gurus," Dr. Prasad reported to
shareholders. "Many of them were forecasting a crash of the
market...following the crash of 2008... Because of this, I was
positioned for an imminent crash... It did not happen in
2010."
In an email exchange, he recalls "repeatedly" taking losses
not only in stocks but also in both put options and, perhaps
more importantly, certain types of exchange-traded funds
(ETFs), in which he had invested "based on the negativity the
newsletters were indicating."
If you were to temporarily unbalance a balanced long-term
portfolio by leaving well-researched equity funds for these
ETFs, which offer prospects for making money in a bear market,
you could be accepting a much larger potential risk than by
just finding refuge from stocks in a money market mutual
fund.
Whether you're an individual temporarily unbalancing a
balanced long-term portfolio by dumping equity funds or an
actively trading portfolio manager reducing a fund's exposure
to the stock market, moving to these ETFs, which offer
prospects for making money in a bear market, is, naturally,
more risky than the alternative of a money market mutual
fund.
Unlike traditional ETFs, which resemble mutual funds, the
newer "inverse ETFs" and "leveraged inverse ETFs" meet their
investment objectives by going up when stock indexes which they
track go down, as Dr. Prasad had expected in 2000 - or go down
when, as happened to him in 2000, the market goes up.
An inverse ETF targeting the S&P 500 should go up 1 percent
on a day when the index goes down 1 percent, and vice versa.
A leveraged inverse ETF is managed to achieve a multiple -
say, double or triple - of the opposite of an index's
performance. Thus, a fund which would go up 2 percent on a day
when the 500 falls 1 percent would fall 2 percent when the 500
rises 1 percent.
It is critically important to remember that these ETFs are
managed to meet their investment objectives within one day and,
therefore, must be closely watched. "The lesson? Leverage
kills," says Dan Wiener, who edits The Independent Adviser for
Vanguard Investors (see link.reuters.com/zam84s). "For
the individual investor it strikes me that the growing interest
in and availability of leveraged ETFs is where they can go
wrong." So in making bets on or against bonds, stocks and
commodities, take heed: "If you get on the wrong side of the
bet, you can get in trouble."
You could suffer truly huge losses if you hold these ETFs
longer than one day. That, after all, is what they are managed
for.
---
