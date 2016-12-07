UPDATE 1-Dow transports set closing record high after 2-year wait

(Adds comments from market watchers)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK Dec 7 The Dow Jones transportation
average hit a record high close, led by increases in
shares of Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific and
FedEx Corp, giving some investors hope the stock market
is poised for further gains.
The transportation average ended at 9,371.61, up 2.5
percent, surpassing its previous record of 9,217.44 set on Dec.
29, 2014. It also set an intraday record high during the
session.
The Dow Jones industrial average, which has been
setting record highs recently, closed at a fresh high on
Wednesday as stocks continued a rally that began with Donald
Trump's win in the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election.
Market watchers who look for parallels in the performance of
both indices could see the transports reclaiming a closing high
as a bullish sign that the market's "Dow Theory" is in play,
prompting investors to push the stock market even higher.
"The stage has been set to continue this move," said Ken
Polcari, director of the NYSE floor division at O'Neil
Securities in New York.
"You're going to have these (software) programs that are now
going to say 'Dow Theory' has been confirmed and they then
initiate buy orders, which creates more fuel for the fire" for
the broader market, he added.
Stocks have risen in part because of Trump's plans to
stimulate the economy with infrastructure spending and financial
deregulation, and transports have benefited from that optimism.
The move in transports underscored hopes that U.S. economic
growth will accelerate, said Marc Pado, president at
DowBull.com, a site focusing on U.S. equities.
"A long-term sustained rally has to be followed up with
earnings and growth," Pado said.
That will boost demand for rail, trucking and other
transportation services to bring goods and services to market,
Pado said.
Some analysts have noted that the rally in the transports
has lagged the increase in the Dow industrials.
"You have to be a little bit cautious because we have gone
straight up, with no pullback," said Polcari.
Among stocks giving the transportation average its biggest
boost on Wednesday were railroads Norfolk Southern, up 3.3
percent, and Union Pacific, which rose 3.1 percent; as well as
delivery firm FedEx, which advanced 1.7 percent.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chris
Reese)