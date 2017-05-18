Volatility spike spells big 1-day gain for '50 cent' options trader

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 18 "50 cent," a mysterious U.S.
equity option trader who has spent millions on a strategy that
benefits from higher stock market volatility, notched the
biggest one-day gain for the trade this year on Wednesday,
according to Macro Risk Advisors.
Data released in a note by the firm on Thursday showed at
least on paper that the unnamed trader could have made $27
million, according to Pravit Chintawongvanich, head of
derivatives strategy at Macro Risk Advisors in New York.
The CBOE Volatility Index, better known as the VIX
and the most widely followed barometer of expected near-term
stock market volatility, closed up 4.94 points on Wednesday, its
largest one-day jump since early September.
Wednesday's spike in the VIX made for big gains for "50
cent," who has been betting on a spike in volatility by
repeatedly buying up VIX call options that cost about 50 cents.
VIX call options benefit from a jump in volatility and are
used as a hedge against a stock market sell-off.
The S&P 500 Index notched its biggest one-day fall
since Sept. 9 on Wednesday as investor hopes for tax cuts and
other pro-business policies took a hit after reports that U.S.
President Donald Trump tried to interfere with a federal
investigation set off alarm bells on Wall Street.
However, just based on the position in VIX calls, the trader
is far from in the black as persistently low stock market
volatility over the last few months has made betting on
increased stock market gyrations an expensive affair.
"If you look at their total profit and loss they are still
down quite a bit," said Chintawongvanich, who estimates that
even after Wednesday's gains the trader is still down about $90
million.
The Financial Times recently identified the trader as
London-based investment manager Ruffer LLP, citing unnamed
bankers. Ruffer declined to comment on the accuracy of the
Financial Times story.
The trader, however, may not be looking to sell out of
contracts at a profit just yet. Instead, depending on its
hedging strategy, the trader could simply continue to buy VIX
calls to benefit from a bigger spike in market volatility,
Chintawongvanich said.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Daniel Bases and
Steve Orlofsky)