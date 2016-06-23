Behind those Amazon Prime boxes, a bull market in warehouses

| NEW YORK, June 23
With Amazon and other
e-commerce sites continuing to take market share from malls and
other physical retailers, U.S. mutual fund managers are upping
their bets on an overlooked part of the online shopping boom:
warehouses.
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) that own the
distribution centers required to fill all those Amazon Prime
boxes are a growing favorite on Wall Street after two years of
underperformance compared with the broad real estate market.
In large part, the move comes about because of changes in
the supply chains of online retail giants like Amazon.com Inc
over the last few years as they focus on fast, two-day
shipping.
Whereas a traditional retailer might send a pallet full of
merchandise to a store, online shippers send out individual
packages. That requires significantly more space to hold greater
amounts of inventory on hand and to route all those boxes, said
Eric Frankel, an analyst at research firm Green Street Advisors.
That has allowed companies such as Prologis Inc -
which counts Amazon among its largest customers - to raise rents
a record 20.1 percent in the first three months of the year.
Even with the rent increases seen this year, warehouse occupancy
rates are at their highest since 2000, making rent spikes across
the industry likely for newer, modern warehouses near major
cities, according to Green Street.
"We think the shift to e-commerce is just going to create
more demand for warehouses and while those aren't the sexiest
parts of the industry, that's where the demand is," said Nate
Weisshaar, a portfolio manager at Motley Fool Asset Management.
He has been adding to his position in Stag Industrial Inc
, a warehouse company whose shares are up 24 percent
year-to-date.
Total fund ownership of real estate companies such as
Prologis Inc and Duke Realty Corp has jumped by 30
percent or more over the last quarter, according to Morningstar
data. At the same time, their share prices are up 15 percent or
more for the year to date, well outpacing the 3-percent gain in
the benchmark S&P 500, or the 9.9-percent increase in the Dow
Jones All REIT index.
ANOTHER CATALYST
The rally in warehouse stocks has sent the shares like
Prologis to their highest levels since before the 2008 financial
crisis.
Some fund managers expect the rally to continue, in part
because of a technical change by S&P that will recognize real
estate as its own sector, rather than a part of financials. That
will require active U.S. equity fund managers - who have
traditionally been underweight real estate - to buy more than
$100 billion in real estate shares to reach a market neutral
position, according to J.P. Morgan.
"You're going to see more adoption of REITs overall,
especially on the part of managers who haven't held the sector
before, and they're going to gravitate to what they know," said
Mike Underhill, portfolio manager at RidgeWorth Investments.
Underhill estimates Prologis will be among the companies
that see the largest inflows as a result of the change because
of its connection to the more-familiar consumer discretionary
sector.
He is also bullish on mid-cap REITs such as DCT Industrial
Trust Inc, which has been expanding its urban
distribution centers in areas such as Atlanta and Washington DC
in order to make it easier to fulfill next-day delivery orders.
"These industrial REITs are caught up in the same paradigm
shift that's been a negative for bricks and mortar retailers,
but on the other side of it," he said.
(Reporting by David Randall; editing by Linda Stern and Nick
Zieminski)