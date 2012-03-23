Wall St Week Ahead: Last-minute shopping could lift stocks

| NEW YORK, March 22
NEW YORK, March 22 Portfolio managers will
be doing some last-minute shopping for winners from the big U.S.
stock market rally as they take part next week in the
quarter-end ritual of window dressing.
The activity could help stocks resume their upward course in
the week ahead and keep a long-expected pullback at bay.
The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index is up 11.1
percent so far for the first quarter and the year. That would
follow a gain of 11.2 percent for the fourth quarter.
If the trend holds, the S&P 500 will book its best
back-to-back quarters since the second and third quarters of
2009.
The S&P 500 lost some ground in the past week, ending down
0.5 percent after five straight weeks of gains, but that's only
its second negative week for the year.
Much of the quarter's gains have been driven by signs of
improvement in the U.S. economy, particularly a pickup in jobs,
which has been lagging other areas in the recovery.
Window dressing typically involves investors grabbing some
of the quarter's best performers to dress up their portfolio
listings.
Some of the last-minute buying is likely to come from the
hedge fund community, said Phil Orlando, chief equity strategist
and senior portfolio manager for Federal Global Investment
Management Corp in New York.
Hedge funds "by and large have not been believers about the
improvement in the domestic economy ... so they've been very
much out of the market. Yet here we are with the first quarter
looking like the best first quarter since 1998," he said.
"They've got a huge gain to catch up."
But retail investors, he said, have probably also noticed
that they've missed a lot by having kept their money in
Treasuries and other fixed-income assets over the quarter.
"They have woken up to the realization that the surge in
yields has resulted in a significant loss of capital for them,"
Orlando said.
If the S&P 500 manages to end the first quarter with an 11.1
percent gain, that would be its best quarterly performance since
the second quarter of 2009.
By comparison, the 10-year U.S. Treasury note's
yield has risen nearly 36 basis points. If this holds, the
10-year note's yield will record a quarterly rise for the first
time in a year.
In the final week of the first quarter, Wall Street will get
a more complete look at the economy through a whole suite of
indicators. Among them will be March consumer confidence on
Tuesday, February durable goods orders on Wednesday, the final
look at fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product on Thursday, plus
February personal income and spending data on Friday as well as
the Chicago Purchasing Managers Index, and the final reading on
March consumer sentiment from the Thomson Reuters/University of
Michigan surveys.
"The bottom line is: The economy is improving and while
inflation is trending higher, there is no threat of corporate
profits disintegrating," said Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"I am looking for a rally," he said.
FINANCIALS, TECH TOP PERFORMERS
Gains this quarter have been broad-based, with most of the
10 S&P sectors on track to end the quarter in positive
territory.
But the S&P 500 financial sector index and the S&P
technology sector index stand out, with gains so far of
21 percent for the financials and 19.9 percent for techs. The
more defensive S&P 500 utility and consumer staples sectors have
underperformed, with the utility index down 3.9 percent
and the consumer staples index up 3.7 percent so far.
Still, the S&P energy sector, a cycical sector that
tends to gain with the economy like financials and technology,
is up just 4 percent for the quarter so far.
Because of the S&P 500's big move this quarter, some
strategists expect to see some funds shift out of equities.
"Given the fact that stocks have had a big move and bonds
have sold off, portfolio managers in asset-allocation mode may
trim a little bit of equity holdings and move them into
fixed-income holdings to rebalance target weights," said Fred
Dickson, chief market strategist of D.A. Davidson & Co. in Lake
Oswego, Oregon.
According to Thomson Reuters' Lipper service, investors in
U.S.-domiciled equity funds have splurged so far in the first
quarter of the year, pumping a net $32.7 billion in fresh
capital into the sector.
This follows net outflows for the previous nine-month
period, which saw a high of $66 billion in net redemptions occur
in the second quarter of 2011. For all of last year, equity
funds experienced net outflows of $50.4 billion, only the second
full year of redemptions since Lipper started tracking fund flow
data in 1992.
The S&P 500 ended 2011 virtually unchanged, but is up 23
percent since the end of September.
Even as money has moved back into equities, taxable bond
funds are also enjoying a banner start to the year.
Lipper data shows $85 billion in net inflows so far in 2012,
on pace to be the best since the $98 billion of net inflows
recorded in the first quarter of 2010.
Taxable bond funds have not had a negative quarter since the
fourth quarter of 2008. The record inflow year for this category
was 2009 when investors bought an additional $384 billion of
taxable bond funds. The last full year of net outflows was the
$54 billion in 2000.
Stocks have benefitted not just from the upbeat economic
data, but from speculation that the Federal Reserve could add
further stimulus to the economy.
"What may have driven some of this sustained support for the
market is continued indications from the Fed that QE3 is not out
of the question. That would certainly be extremely negative for
anybody who has a short position on U.S. equities," said
Natalie Trunow, chief investment officer of equities at Calvert
Investment Management in Bethesda, Maryland.